The Food Management and Trading Company Limited (FMTCL) is all set to expand its online service to other areas of the Kathmandu Valley. It has been supplying goods and essentials like rice, pulse, bean to the residents of the Valley without delivery charge amid lockdown.

The FMTCL has partnered with private company, Sastodeal, to make the supply, said the FMTCL executive officer Netra Prasad Subedi. “In the first phase, the delivery has been made within Chakrapath (Ring Road). Plans are afoot to expand its service to other areas after completing all internal procedure,” he said.

The delivery service within five kilometres from Chakrapath would start in a day or two, he said. Sanitizers would be put for sale online in cooperation with Herbs Production and Processing Co. Ltd., he said. In the first phase under the delivery service, the FMTCL has been providing its service online amid lockdown since April 8.

The total 418 orders worth Rs 1.3 million had been filled between April 8 and June 12, said FMTCH information officer Sharmila Neupane. The FMTCL has been supplying goods through its sale counters at Thapathali, Ramshahapath, Nakkhu, Lagankhel and Suryabinayak in the Valley. Ten percent is discounted on each purchase worth Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. One can make the order online through Khalti set up by Nepal Bank Limited and Century Bank or eSewa.

It has cooperated with Salt Trading Company Limited to sell wheat flour and iodised salt and with DDC to sell ghee. Preparations were underway to sell electric ovens, said Subedi, adding that the purchase process has reached its final stage.

Source: National News Agency Nepal