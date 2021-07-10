business, Trading

The Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has expressed pleasure to the amendment in the much-hyped Nepal-India Rail Service Agreement.

With the amendment to the agreement, all rail service providers can transport goods two-way from Nepal to India’s seaports now.

Issuing a press statement on Saturday, the FNCCI said the new provision would take the bilateral trade and transport relations to a new height, stating that the demand raised by the FNCCI for long has been addressed. It expressed thanks to both the governments for such an initiative.

With the latest agreement, the rails and wagons under the ownership of Nepal Railway Company can give rail service to Kolkata-Haldiya from Bigunj and Biratnagar.

The FNCCI has expected that the recent amendment to the agreement would bring about a huge change in Nepal’s international trade. It has urged both the governments to fully implement the agreements.

Source: National News Agency Nepal