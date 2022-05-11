General

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has urged the concerned authorities to make arrangements for participation of workers/ employees working in the private sector industries/ establishments in the May 13 local level elections.

The FNCCI made the request in a statement issued here today. Local level member elections are being held all over the country on Friday.

It may be noted that the government has decided to grant public leave on Election Day, while only vehicles with a valid pass from the Election Commission are allowed to ply on the day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal