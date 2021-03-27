General

Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) president Shekhar Golchha has said investment could not be attracted in the country unless there was respectful environment towards the private sector.

The FNCCI president said this while addressing the first extended meeting of the Federation's Commodities Council here on Friday. He described the commodities associations as the 'brain' of the FNCCI.

Stating that FNCCI was committed to establish the entire private sector as a respectable one, he said their main slogan was 'Respected Private Sector and Developed Nepal'. The FNCCI president urged the private sector to own this slogan as their own.

He called on the commodities associations to provide important suggestions to the FNCCI as it was on a campaign of drawing up the shape of the nation's prosperity.

President Golchha shared on the occasion that FNCCI would form a mechanism for implementing the suggestions as per the goals. He added that their vision paper will prove wrong the notion that the private sector only gave superficial suggestions. The vision paper will be made public on April 10.

Council president Anjan Shrestha said the grievances, problems and suggestions of all the commodity associations would be collected through the Council, adding that it would play effective role in addressing these issues.

Source: National News Agency Nepal