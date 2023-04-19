business, Trading

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has stressed the need for the Nepal Rastra Bank to use all means to reduce loan interests.

A team of a delegation including the newly office bearers of the FNCCI led by its president Chandra Prasad Dhakal put this proposal with the Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari on Wednesday.

There is a need for the central bank to seek ways to deal with economic problems stemming from the low demand of Nepali economy and high inflation, said the FNCCI President Dhakal.

Stating that many people were yet to pay back loans and interests due to difficulties facing the private sector, he demanded the facility of restructuring and re-tabulation until July 16 reasoning that bank bad loans could increase.

On the occasion, governor Adhikari assured of taking suggestion from the private sector positively and implementing them.

He opined that suggestion from the FNCCI would be included in the third quarter review of the monetary policy and the budget.

Source: National News Agency Nepal