General

The Baglung chapter of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has decided to technically equip the working journalists in the district. At a time when the modern journalism has warranted quality enhancement among journalists, the technical gadgets as laptop, computer, hard disk, memory card, WIFI, pen drive, camera have been essential to them, the district chapter asserted.

The newly elected FNJ working committee in the district which is led by Naresh Kandel said it was imperative for them to retain journalists in media profession. Technology is a must to empower them and hone their profession skills, he added.

He however said the payment working journalists were getting from media houses was negligible to equip them well. "New leadership will now assist journalists not only in protection of journalists' rights, but also for their technological enhancement," Kandel stressed.

According to the new working committee, every journalist will have a laptop now.

Earlier, the district chapter got its own office building under the leadership of Dil Sirish. It cost Rs 10 million to construct the building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal