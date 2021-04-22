General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has asked all the working journalists to discharge their duty keeping their personal safety as the first priority in the wake of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting of the FNJ presided over by Chairman Bipul Pokhrel on Thursday also asked the media houses to create favourable environment for the journalists and other staff by applying special attention to the health precautions.

The FNJ has called for maintaining social distance, creating environment for work from home, managing sufficient health supplies and remaining in a safe environment through the maximum use of technology.

Likewise, the FNJ has formed a monitoring committee by analysing the preliminary stage of the second wave of COVID-19 while considering the serious problems that could arise in the media sector.

The committee for the overall monitoring and coordination has been formed under the convenership of FNJ Senior Vice Chairman Ramesh Bista comprising vice-chairs Bala Adhikari and Udaya GM, secretaries Pawan Acharya and Narayan Sundar Kilambu and the central committee members elected from the provinces.

Similarly, a problem resolution and coordination committee has been formed under the chair of FNJ General Secretary Roshan Puri in regard to the issue of press freedom, working journalists and media houses. Secretary Govinda Chaulagain, Accounts Committee Coordinator Lekhnath Neupane, Treasurer Kalendra Sejuwal, central committee members Shanta Ram Bidari, Bikash Karki, Ram Krishna Adhikari, Mani Dahal and Kriti Bhattarai are the members in the Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal