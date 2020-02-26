General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has urged the government to give attention to the security of Ajaya Babu Shiwakoti the chief editor of hamrakura.com a news portal.

The request for security arrangement to Shiwakoti has been made as the former has informed the FNJ about him being unsafe as a result of his journalism profession says FNJ General Secretary Ramesh Bista.

Bista shared that the government has been requested to provide security to journalist Shiwakoti and build an atmosphere for independent and safe journalism. Shiwakoti said that he felt unsafe due to some suspicious activities by unidentified people in and around his office and residence.

The FNJ condemns such activities that infringes upon the journalists' constitutional right to be involved in independent journalism added Bista.

Source: National News Agency Nepal