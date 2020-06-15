General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has called for guaranteeing security to journalists. The umbrella organisation of the journalists demanded security to journalists after managing editor of ‘kathmandupress.com’, Govinda Pariyar, got threats for writing and publishing news.

Issuing a press release, FNJ has strongly called on the bodies concerned to bring to book the people threatening and intimidating the journalist.

“The FNJ’s serious attention is drawn towards the incident of proprietor of Sumeg Travels Agency, Megh KC, threatening and using abusive words against Pariyar, the managing editor of kathmandupress.com over a news report carried by the newsportal,” the FNJ stated in the press release.

The FNJ quoted managing editor Pariyar as saying that KC called him from mobile number 9851082512 at 11:5 am on Sunday and threatened him of dire consequences and ‘finishing him off’ using abusive language. KC had also sought explanation from him that on what basis the news was written and what was the proof.

The kathmandupress.com had disseminated news under various titles regarding the travel agency collecting exorbitant fare in chartered flights that it operated on June 7, June 8 and June 12.

The FNJ has stated that there was legal process and established system for seeking legal redress in case anyone was dissatisfied and had complain over published news. It said the act of threatening the journalist of life in disregard of this established process is a violation of press freedom.

Source: National News Agency Nepal