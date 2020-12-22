Key Issues

President of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Govinda Acharya has urged for free, fair and objective journalism.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed building of FNJ Kapilbastu chapter in Banganga on Tuesday, Chairman Acharya asked the media persons not to deviate from the responsibility of informing the people.

He also called upon all the media persons to bring out the voices of people adding that journalism should always be pro-people.

Central committee member of FNJ Basant Giri, chief administrative officer of Press Council Nepal Jhapendra Bhusal, FNJ Kapilbastu chair Dilaram Bhusal and other speakers also expressed their views at the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal