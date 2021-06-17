General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has condemned the alleged physical assault on journalist Paras Bikram Shah by police. Editor-publisher of Deshdainik.com Shah was mistreated by assistant sub-inspector Pratibha Singh in course of news reporting at Swayambhu today.

Issuing a statement today, the FNJ has demanded a halt on such acts of violation of the professional freedom of the journalists and threatening of journalists, while terming the incident an act of violation of press freedom.

Source: National News Agency Nepal