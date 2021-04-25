Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Federation of Nepali Journalists has demanded for an immediate release of journalists Anish Tamang and Durga Lal Tamang.

Earlier on Sunday, police had arrested editor of Ujjyalo Network Online, Anish, from the office and General Manager of the Ujjyalo Network, Durga Lal, from Basundhara.

Condemning the arrest of both journalists, the FNJ has asked the administration to immediately stop such acts.

Likewise, Patan High Court on Sunday ordered the police not to arrest the duo until the issue related to news was settled after hearing the case filed by editor Tamang.

Similarly, Press Council Nepal has already settled the news published by the online portal under its jurisdiction.

A press release issued by FNJ reads, "Arresting the journalists from their office is a direct interference on constitution, not only the democratic rule and system. This act has also made it clear that the government disobeyed the court's order."

The FNJ added that it would be compelled to launch agitations if the journalists were not released immediately.

Source: National News Agency Nepal