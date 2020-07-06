Key Issues

The Sudurpaschim State of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has demanded legal action against those involved in the incident of manhandling and abusing journalist.

Kamal Saud, a reporter for Dinesh FM and Dinesh Khabar, was thrashed and abused by Harka Bahadur Deuba of Dhangadhi-5 and his son Thakkar at the Livestock Division of the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative while covering news on Sunday.

Issuing a press release, general secretary of FNJ Sudurpaschim State YogeshRawal demanded legal action against those involving in misbehaving with journalist.

The FNJ has condemned the act of harassing journalist with physical attack and abusive words when there was a right seeking legal recourse if any media content was not deemed satisfactory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal