With the latest elections results of Sunsari working committee of Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ) Friday, result of all districts of Province 1 is out. Among the 14 districts of the province, majority 8 districts are led by Press Union, an umbrella journalists who are ideologically close to Nepali Congress.

Press Union has won chairs of Taplejung, Panchthar, Ilam, Jhapa, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Sankhuwasabha and Khotang districts of the province. In Previous tenure, Press Union was in district leadership only in Sunsari, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Sankhuwasabha and Panchthar.

Likewise, Press Chautari, a journalist organization close to the CPN (UML) has led in Morang, Udayapur and Solukhumbu districts. Press Chautari Madhab Nepal faction has won in Bhojpur district. Press Chautari has lost its leadership in three districts of Taplejung, Ilam and Khotang to Press Union.

Press Center, a journalist grouping close to CPN -Maoist Center has been limited to only Sunsari district. Previously, Press Center had led Jhapa. Federal Press Forum has retained its leadership at Okhaldhunga district.

Name lists of district heads of all 14 FNJ working committees

1. Taplejung: Ananda Gautam (Press Union)

2. Panchthar: Giriraj Baskota (Press Union)

3. Ilam: Viplab Bhattarai (Press Union)

4. Jhapa: Ekraj Giri (Press Union)

5. Morang: Sanjeev Khanal (Press Chautari)

6. Sunsari: Janakrishi Rai (Press Center)

7. Dhankuta: Nagendra Rai (Press Union)

8. Tehrathum: Amrit Bastola (Press Union)

9. Sankhuwasabha: Indra Giri (Press Union)

10. Bhojpur: Eksan Rai (Press Chautari-Madhab Nepal Faction)

11. Udayapur: Bharat Khadka (Press Chautari)

12. Okhaldhunga: Lakpa Sherpa (Federal Press Forum)

13. Khotang: Dilip Khatri (Press Union)

14. Solukhumbu: Nutan Shrestha (Press Chautari)

Source: National News Agency Nepal