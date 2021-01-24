General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists, Europe Chapter organized a journalist felicitation programme as part of its 50th virtual series on Saturday. The programme was held with Nepali Ambassador to Belgium Gehendra Rajbhandari as the Chief Guest.

At the programme, former chairs and chairs of various chapters of the FNJ were felicitated. Those included former chairs Kishore Nepal, Dr Suresh Acharya, Taranath Dahal, Dharmendra Jha, Dr Mahendra Bista, Harihar Birahi, Homnath Dahal, Bishnu Nishthuri, Shiva Gaunle and outgoing Chair Govinda Acharya. Likewise, Press Union Nepal Chair Badri Sigdel, FONIJ Nepal Chair Danda Gurung, Press Organization Nepal Coordinator Maheswar Dahal, joint-coordinator Ganesh Basnet, Sancharika Samuha Nepal Chair Nitu Pandit and Press Union Nepal UK Chair Bipin Niroula, among others.

The letter of citation and token of love would be presented during the central convention of the Federation of Nepali Journalists to be held in Kathmandu, according to FNJ Europe Chair Kenjin Rai.

Speaking at the programme, former chair Taranath Dahal urged the journalists in Europe to remain active as Nepal could learn many things from there.

Former Chair Dharmendra Jha lauded the effort of the journalists outside the country of institutionalizing journalism while serving as a bridge between their country and society abroad.

Likewise, former Chairs Dr Mahendra Bista and Dr Suresh Acharya also expressed their views on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal