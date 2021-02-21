General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that the political impasse in Nepal will end soon. Inaugurating the 4th convention of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Europe chapter on Saturday, he said that the political situation of Nepal was not much concerning and political parties would soon discuss over it and reach to a conclusion.

He also expressed the commitment to work with the new leadership the FNJ, while stressing on the need for close relations between government and journalits. At the programme Nepali Ambassadors to Belgium, Germany, Denmark and France Gehendra Bhandari, Ramkaji Khadka, Yubanath Lamsal and Dipak Adhikari respectively, FNJ central secretary Laxmi Pun and NRNA central general secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma wished for the success of the convention.

Meanwhile, the Amgain group held a separate convention of the chapter. Acting Chair of the chapter Dilliram Amgain said a separate convention had to be organized as the group led by Kejin Rai violated the FNJ statute to run the chapter unilaterally.

Speaking at the inaugural session, former journalist with the BBC Nepali Sewa Bhagirath Yogi said division in journalists do not give a good message, hence called for a unity convention instead.

Senior journalists Narendra Jung Peter said it was unfortunate that the Nepalis carried their divided mentality with them while living and working in Europe too. He urged the Nepali journalists in Europe to report on the political structure and development of European countries.

At the programme, FNJ central vice-chair Bipul Pokharel, former chair Taranath Dahal, and other speakers wished for success of the convention. They also expressed the hope that the problem facing the FNJ Europe chapter would be ended soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal