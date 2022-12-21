General

The Central General Assembly of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) is taking place in Surkhet on December 23-24.

According to FNJ General Secretary Roshan Puri, the two-day gathering will decide a future course of action for the institution remaining as an umbrella organisation of working journalists.

“The event will take decisions in form of the policy-level general assembly,” he said.

It will hold rigorous discussions on the FNJ organizational policy-level report, treasurer’s economic report and the report to be presented by the Account Committee coordinator.

A total of 750 representatives including office bearers and national council members from 77 district chapters, 39 media houses chapters, 12 associate chapters, 10 foreign chapters and Nepalese American Journalists Association (NAJA) and Australian Nepalese Journalists Association will be attending the event. The FNJ Central Committee manages the event cost.

FNJ central treasurer Kalendra Sejuwal said the three tiers of government have been urged to financially assist the gathering. It may be noted that the Federal Government allocates budget for the FNJ Convention in its annual budget.

Likewise, this year, the Karnali Province Government releases Rs 1.5 million for the FNJ programme and the local levels in the district have been also urged to contribute for making the event successful.

It is said 22 hotels in the district have been booked for the accommodation of the national council members. President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be inaugurating the event.

Talking about the event, FNJ Central Chair Bipul Pokhrel said the event is expected to discuss about vivid dimensions of journalism including professional safety of journalists, providing it a right direction ahead. He hopes the event will contribute to further enhancing Nepali journalism and the rights of working journalists.

Source: National News Agency Nepal