Nelambo Nepal, an organization working in the sector of health, education and environment, has handed over safety materials to the Federation of Nepalis Journalists (FNJ) Kaski chapter in a bid to avoid the coronavirus infection among the journalists.

The health and safety materials were handed over to the FNJ chapter considering the vulnerable situation the journalists could face while working in the frontline in the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalists' role for the citizen's right to information is important in society.

Nelambo Nepal Chairman Ekdev Devkota believed that the safety materials as mask and sanitizers would help stay away from the growing spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, FNJ Kaski chapter Chairman Dipendra Shrestha expressed commitment that the safety materials would be utilized by the working journalists. There are 301 members with the chapter.

Source: National News Agency Nepal