General

Civil Societies and other several organisations have called on the government to announce the date for local-level elections promptly.

Twenty-two organisations including the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), NGO Federation Nepal and Human Rights Alliance have demanded the government declare the election date being based on the recommendation of the Election Commission.

It may be noted that the EC has proposed to hold the local polls on coming May 18. These organisations through a press note today asserted that the local-level election should not be postponed under any pretexts.

Clause 3 of the Local Level Election Act- 2073 BS mandates the fresh elections of rural municipalities and municipalities (local level) two months before the end of the term of the village council and the municipal council. The term of the elected members at the local level is expiring on May 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal