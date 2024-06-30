FNJ RSS chapter felicitates SEE graduates



Kathmandu: The RSS chapter of FNJ has felicitated the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) graduates amidst a programme on Sunday.

The SEE graduates are the children of the RSS employees and journalists. They were felicitated by RSS Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha and General Manager Siddha Raj Rai.

Those honored on the occasion were Shambhavi Adhikari, daughter of chief editor, Dilip Adhikari; Adhyayan Neupane, son of deputy chief reporter Narayan Neupane; Nimta Bhattarai, daughter of associate editor Pabitra Guragain; Pahal Adhikari, son of sub administrator Sashi Adhikari; and Garima Kumari BK, daughter of sub reporter Raju Bishwokarma.

On the occasion, Chairman Jha noted that he was impressed by the learning and understanding of the SEE graduates. “I believe the honoured SEE graduates became able to stand at this stage because of the untiring role their parents had. The journalism profession their parent had had a positive impact on them,” he argued.

General Manager Siddha Raj Rai expressed happine

ss that RSS staffs and journalist had created a favourable atmosphere for their children despite journalistic workloads.

FNJ Associate Province Chair Balkrishna Adhikari urged the new generation to utilize IT for educational betterment.

Also speaking on the occasion, RSS chapter Chair Pabitra Guragain said felicitation to SEE graduated children of RSS employees was a continuation of good practice which helps foster amicable atmosphere in the office and inspires young minds.

RSS chapter member Krishna Prasad Sapkota also viewed the honour to SEE graduates is being an integral part of RSS culture in recent decade.

Even a dai chiura event was held on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal