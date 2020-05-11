General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has said its serious attention was drawn to India’s construction of about 22 kilometres of road inside the Nepali territory at Byas rural municipality in Darchula district.

India has constructed and inaugurated the road that connects Pithoragadh of India to Manasarobar of China. Part of the road passes through Nepali territory from Gunji to Lipulek in Darchula.

FNJ general secretary Ramesh Bista, in a press release on Sunday, described India’s unilateral construction of the road by bypassing the agreement and treaty regarding border demarcation between it and Nepal as regrettable and an act deserving condemnation.

The umbrella organisation of Nepali journalists has concluded that India’s this step has hurt Nepal’s sovereignty and increased the risk of undermining the cordial relations between the two countries.

FNJ has drawn the attention of the government to take prompt diplomatic initiatives to stop this act of encroachment by India and resolve the problem and further deepen the ties between the two countries.

Source: National News Agency