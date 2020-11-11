General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) staged sit-ins at different media houses demanding dignified reinstatement of the journalists expelled in an unjustified way at the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic.

Staging the sit-ins, the umbrella organization of Nepali journalists demanded the media houses to provide the pending salary and incentives to the journalists who worked even during the COVID-19 crisis. The journalists led by the FNJ thronged the gates of Annapurna Post, TBI Publications, and Rajdhani daily. They waved black flags in the sit-in staged for two hours.

The FNJ further demanded the festival allowance, payment of due salary, and ensure normal salary which was cut after the crisis. At the sit-in at Annapurna Post, FNJ President Govinda Acharya informed that FNJ resorted to the agitation after its repeated talks to media houses failed to ensure rights to working journalists.

Similarly, Treasurer of Nepal Press Union, Saroj Adhikari, urged the media houses to fulfil the genuine demands of the journalists.

----

Source: National News Agency Nepal