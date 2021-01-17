Key Issues

An annual general assembly of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has been scheduled on February 16 and 17. A meeting of the FNJ central committee held at Helambu took this decision.

The meeting further decided to hold its general convention a month after AGM. The FNJ Chair Govinda Acharya shared that the meeting also appealed to all to safeguard the press freedom in the changed political context.

Meanwhile, FNJ Sindhupalchok chapter has decided to hold its annual general assembly on February 6.

Source: National News Agency Nepal