The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) is scheduled to launch a protest again to ensure reinstatement of the journalists who have been expelled citing COVID-19 pandemic and their regular remunerations.

The FNJ would launch a sit-in at three media houses—Nepal News Network International Pvt. Ltd that publishes Annapurna Post Daily, TBI Publications Pvt. Ltd. that publishes Karobar Daily and Rajdhani News Publications Pvt. Ltd. that publishes Rajdhani Daily--on November 11 demanding that the media houses should provide salaries and allowance to journalists and clear arrears of Dashain allowance and other facilities to be paid to them.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the FNJ has given a five-day ultimatum to the media houses to provide them regular and full remunerations as per the rules.

The media outlets failed to resolve the matter despite repeated calls to them in writing and verbal and through talks, said the FNJ.

The ultimatum has been given to the media houses as per the decision of the high level committee led by the FNJ chairperson Gobinda Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal