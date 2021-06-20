General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has urged the bodies concerned to immediately stop removing working journalists from their job.

Saying that some media houses have removed journalists from their job, are not providing with salary and are reducing their salary in the name of the pandemic, the FNJ has requested the media houses to stop such activities.

Issuing a press release on Sunday, the FNJ has asked the media houses to regularly provide salary to journalists and not to force them to stay in unpaid leave.

The statement reads, “With the increase of rate of second wave of coronavirus infection, working journalists have been facing problems. Not media house should escape from its responsibility during this difficult situation.”

The FNJ has asked the media houses to provide service and allowances as mentioned in the Working Journalists Act and other Acts by respecting security of journalists who are deputed round the clock putting their life at risk.

It also drew government’s attention to be serious regarding the implementation of Act and to immediately monitor the issues of workers as it was the responsibility of government to implement Working Journalists Act and laws. The FNJ is to monitor different media houses from Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal