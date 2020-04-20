General

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has asked the government to immediately announce relief package for working journalists and the media sector hit hard by the ongoing lockdown.

A meeting of the FNJ’s office-bearers and state committees’ office-bearers on Monday also urged the media persons to first prioritize their security in times of reporting during the complex situation emerged after the outbreak of COVID-19.

FNJ’s general secretary Ramesh Bista said that the journalists have been asked to go for reporting only with sufficient precautions and security assurances, considering the sensitivity of quarantine, isolation wards and infection test sites.

Likewise, the FNJ said that its serious attention has been drawn towards delay in payment to the journalists. The meeting also drew attention of the media houses to be serious to the problems of working journalists and not to take any unfavorable decisions.

Source: National News Agency