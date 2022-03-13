General

Public transport entrepreneurs have demanded that the government adjusts the transport fare in the aftermath of the increased price of petroleum products in the country.

They have warned that they would decide on the matter themselves if the government failed to address their demand by coming March 21.

The public transport fare was lately revised on October 13, 2021. As entrepreneurs said, the charge was adjusted when diesel was bought for Rs 104 per liter, but now the price jumped to Rs 133 per liter, prompting a fresh revise.

At a press meet here today, Yogendra Nath Karmacharya, President of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) said they would be compelled to adjust the price on their own if the government did not respond to their call by March 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal