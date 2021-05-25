business, Trading

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the COVID-19 prevention and control steering committee, KP Sharma Oli has urged the line ministries and authorities concerned to take measures to bring vaccines that are certified, effective and easy to transport.

In the first meeting today of the committee following the promulgation of the Ordinance on COVID prevention and control, Prime Minister Oli said the fight against COVID-19 can be won only through vaccination, otherwise the fight will be continuous. "Hence, attention needs to be paid towards making proper arrangement of vaccines while increasing the efficiency of the health services," he said.

Stating that the government's current priority is to save people's lives, the Prime Minister said immediate arrangement of necessary human and other resources shall be made to the COVID-19 crisis management centre formed as per the Ordinance.

Prime Minister Oli also said that all data and facts concerning COVID-19 infection in the country should be collected at the centre and the status of treatment services, medical personal and health equipment availability updated continuously.

He noted that availability of medical oxygen has now improved in the country, thanks to the urgency the government gave to its arrangement along with generous support in oxygen cylinder, liquid oxygen and oxygen plants from different friendly countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal