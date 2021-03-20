General

Nepali Congress President and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said time has come for NC to build party rather than focusing prime minister's post.

Deuba said it during a gathering organized by Tarun Department of the party here Saturday. NC's focus at present should be on ensuring party's victory in coming election, rather than hurrying to become prime Minister, he added. President Deuba, however, said, "If the situation emerges in a way government needs NC's leadership, party should not avoid."

He argued that there is still the joint government of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre). Maoist Centre has not withdrawn support to the government. "It is time to observe how Madhes centric parties, Maoist Centre, and UML factions led by Oli and Nepal move ahead," he reminded the cadres.

The President directed the cadres and leaders to take ahead preparation for election by ending the intraparty disputes and difference. The voices and demands of all cadres and leaders in the party would be managed as the elections would be held in three tiers of government.

"People are sovereign, they are not servants. They don't like speech anymore. So, ensure relief to their problems and odds," he urged the cadres.

On the occasion, Joint General Secretary of the party, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, said, "NC will make the new government but with full authority and power. NC does not join government setting conditions."

Other youth speakers including Shankar Bhandari and NP Saud stressed the need that party should fulfill people's mandate. It is NC's responsibility to bring to track the national affairs, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal