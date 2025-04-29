Focus on Power Production and Exports: Rana Advises Government



Kathmandu: Lawmaker Pashupati Shumser JB Rana has stressed the need of promoting power generation to strengthen the national economy. Speaking during a special session of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, Rana said that the country’s current revenue collection is insufficient to cover even general expenditures, with the national economy heavily reliant on remittances. He urged the government to give priority to electricity production by attracting both domestic and foreign investors and to focus on increasing electricity exports. Rana also called for the removal of unnecessary legal barriers that hinder the creation of an investment-friendly environment.





According to National News Agency Nepal, other lawmakers also raised various issues during the session. Metmani Chaudhary and Birendra Prasad Mahato urged the government to implement the agreements it has signed with school teachers. Lawmaker Ram Prakash Chaudhary demanded budgetary allocation for the construction of a bridge between Janakpur and Birgunj. Prem Suwal raised concerns over the non-implementation of agreements that the government had signed with school teachers. He stressed that the potential economic burden of such agreements should be carefully considered before signing. Suwal also urged the government to address the concerns of cooperative victims.

