Election Commissioner Dr Janaki Tuladhar has requested all concerned to follow the election code of conduct. At a media orientation organized by the Election Commission in collaboration with the National News Agency (RSS) here today, Commissioner Dr Tuladhar said that the election to be held on November 20 is focused making the election fair through enforcement of election code of conduct on effective voter education.

Appreciating the role played by the media in the last local level elections, she said that the same role was expected in the Provincial Assembly and House of Representatives elections as well. “The role of the media in voter education is important while collaboration between the commission and the media is equally necessary to make elections free and fair.”

She also said that the Commission needs to work with the media to prevent dissemination of fake information.

On the occasion, General Manager of RSS, Sidharaj Rai, said that during the election journalists should also focus on following the code of conduct in addition to highlighting the violations of the election code of conduct by other stakeholders.

Chief Returning Officer Bishnu Prasad Aryal asked the media to make everyone aware of the code of conduct. He also cautioned the media against exaggerated the facts and instead become factual while conveying the information.

At the program, Election Commission spokesperson Shaligram Sharma pointed out that journalists should play a key role in preventing fake information and false publicity during elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal