The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) chair Bipul Pokharel commended that the Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nationalities Journalists (FoNIJ) was developing as an important organisation that raises inclusiveness and social agendas.

Addressing an event organised by the Nepal Press Union (NPU), Chitwan chapter in reception of the FoNIJ members arriving Sauraha, Chitwan for seventh national general convention, Pokharel argued that the practice of inclusiveness would further strengthen nationality.

Stating that FNJ was moving ahead in collaboration with FoNIJ, he lauded FoNIJ for bringing out issues of various nationalities and communities through media and building Nepal as an inclusive group.

Similarly, NPU senior president Deepak Acharya echoed with Pokharel and said FoNIJ played an important role in the realm of democracy and inclusiveness. "FoNIJ has been contributing in exercising the rights guaranteed by the laws," he said.

FoNIJ senior vice-president Gajurdhan Rai admitted that FoNIJ was involved in journalism sector acknowledging national unity as its bedrock principle.

The seventh national general convention of the FoNIJ will elect a new leadership today for a three-year term.

Source: National News Agency Nepal