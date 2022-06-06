General

The Food Technology and Quality Control Division office at Damauli has initiated monitoring as part of its weeklong programme on the occasion of the World Food Safety Day. The Day is being observed across the globe over a week with the slogan 'Safer Food, Better Health'.

The office has initiated monitoring at sweet shops, Ice Cream industry, food industry and outlets. Division Chief Prasanta Pokharel shared that the office has started monitoring industry and food business outlets.

In course of the monitoring, a directive was issued to the concerned people towards maintaining safety of the food. He further shared that they would continue the monitoring campaign. The team has also monitored the quality of cooking oil used in the preparation of different meal items. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal