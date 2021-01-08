General

The first online food delivery service, Foodmandu, has expanded its business here as well. It is the first expansion of the service outside the Kathmandu Valley.

Marketing manager Shyamratna Mali shared at a press conference that the online food delivery service was expanded in Pokhara in view of the growing need of customers. "We've come here with quality service. Now, the Pokhara people can order food online and relish it at home," he said.

For the expansion of the business, Foodmandu has established collaboration with more than 30 local restaurants and hotels, which Mali said, would increase gradually. Similarly, company founder Manohar Adhikari said although they had planned to launch business in Pokhara quite earlier, Covid-19 badly delayed it.

"We were for the business expansion in various cities within 2020, but the Covid-19 forced us to deviate from the goal," he recollected.

He further shared that 2021 would be the year of business expansion for Foodmandu.

At the press conference, Chairman of REBAN Pokhara, expressed belief that the online food delivery would not only convenience the customers but also help restaurants expand their service and enhance quality. The Pokhara people are provided 30 percent discount till the end of January.

Source: National News Agency Nepal