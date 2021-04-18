General

Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday claimed that forces were in play to upset changes achieved in the country from the people's sacrifices.

Stating that dissolution of the House of Representatives on 20 December, 2020 severely attacked democracy and republic, the former Prime Minister maintained that crisis still loomed in the country.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the reactionary forces to collapse achievements made through movements in the past 70 years," he said. He was addressing a gathering of Young Communist League Nepal, the youth wing of the Maoist Centre, in Madi of Chitwan.

Offering hopes that a new era would begin in some days, he said that discussions with political parties including main opposition Nepali Congress were underway to change the government.

He added that the change in current political course began from Karnali and will be seen in the federal level as well.

On another note, Chairman Parchanda shared that he was effortful for the broader unity among communist forces but some reactionary forces were active to spit the left forces.

Chairman Dahal also said that he will initiate to amend the National Park Act to resolve the issues of locals.

On the occasion, YCL Chairman Ram Prasad Sapkota urged all to reach to the public to make the party victorious in the upcoming election.

During the event, Chairman Dahal welcomed new comers into the party. Dozens of locals joined the CPN (Maoist) by quitting other political parties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal