Key Issues

President of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Narayan Man Bijukche has said the Indo-pacific Strategy is not beneficial for Nepal. Speaking at an interaction on 'MCC and Indo-pacific strategy' held here today, he said that endorsing the MCC agreement would invite a risk of Nepal's own laws becoming ineffective in the country.

NWPP Secretary and Federal Parliament Prem Suwal said endorsing the MCC agreement means joining the military alliance led by the US.

Mayor of Bhaktapur Sunil Prajapati said the government should not accept any foreign aid unconditionally, including the MCC.

Principal of Khwopa Engineering College Sujan Maka presented a working paper on MCC and noted that it was part of the Indo-pacific strategy introduced by the US government.

Presenting a working paper on Indo-pacific strategy, Prof Sunil Duwal expressed the view that the US was making an effort to bring powerful states under its fold to fight against China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal