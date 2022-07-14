Key Issues

Since its inception in 2066 BS, the Foreign Employment Tribunal has settled the highest number of cases in the current fiscal year. The tribunal settled 73.46 per cent of the cases in this year.

Registrar at Tribunal Anandaraj Panta said 227 cases were finalized in the current fiscal year of the total 309 cases registered in the current and last fiscal years. So far, the Tribunal has completed 2,498 cases.

In the last five years, the case settlement rate of the Tribunal is above 50 per cent though its performance was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the fiscal year 2076/077 BS.

Established as per the Foreign Employment Act, the Tribunal oversees the cases related to foreign employment crimes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal