General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka met with UN Under Secretary General for Operational Support, Atul Khare, in New York on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Dr Khadka and Under Secretary General Kharel discussed strengthening cooperation between Nepal and the UN in the field of UN peacekeeping.

According to the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York, the two also dwelt on peacekeeping force deployed in the warring countries, Nepali Army troop’s contribution to world peace and consolidating the cooperation between Nepal and the UN security agencies.

Meanwhile, Minister Khadka held a bilateral meeting with his Bahrain counterpart, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The two discussed various matters of bilateral cooperation in the field of human resources, trade, investment and tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal