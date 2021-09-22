General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka left for New York tonight leading a Nepali delegation to attend the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

The delegation led by Minister Khadka that will attend the high-level meeting of the UNGA that started on September 13 was bade farewell at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Acting Foreign Secretary Prakash Kumar Subedi and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to address the general debate of the UNGA on the theme "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people and revitalize the United Nations".

The delegation led by the Foreign Minister includes Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal, Joint Secretary Sewa Lamsal and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal