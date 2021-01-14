General

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, has left for New Delhi, India, this morning leading a Nepali delegation to participate in the sixth meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Discussion would be held regarding all matters of Nepal-India relations as well as trade, transport, energy, border, COVID-19 support, physical infrastructures, connectivity, investment, agriculture, tourism and culture, in the meeting taking place from today itself.

Minister Gyawali and Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar Subrahmanyam, would co-chair the meeting. Minister Gyawali is scheduled to meet high-level officials of Indian government during his stay in India, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Gyawali is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal and Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Laxmi Aryal. High-level officials of Foreign Ministry bade farewell to the delegation at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Joint Commission was formed in 2043 BS with an objective of holding foreign ministry-level discussion on all aspects of Nepal-India relations annually. The meeting of the Commission is held alternatively in New Delhi and Kathmandu. The fifth meeting of the Commission was held in Kathmandu seventeen months ago.

The sixth meeting is taking place five months later than the determined time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal