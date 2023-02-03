General

Foreign Minister Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, is holding high-level meetings in Colombo today. The Foreign Minister is in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka.

She is scheduled to have a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena this evening, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before the meeting with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Paudyal will meet her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabri.

After the meeting, she will attend a special cultural program organized on the eve of Sri Lanka's Independence Day. Foreign Minister Dr Paudyal is scheduled to participate in the main ceremony including a parade to be organized on the occasion of Sri Lanka's Independence Day tomorrow morning.

In the afternoon tomorrow, she is scheduled to have a courtesy meeting with the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Source: National News Agency Nepal