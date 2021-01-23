General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has praised the role played by Non-Resident Nepalis' Association (NRNA) in the crisis. Minister Gyawali said the NRNA has been able to establish its role and relevance in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it while inaugurating a special general meeting of the NRNA virtually on Saturday. The annual general meeting of the NRNA will feature the financial and annual reports and statute amendment proposal.

"NRNA bolstered its image with active involvement in relief distribution, rescue of the stranded Nepalis and treatment to the coronavirus infected ones," he reminded, adding that Nepal's constitution recognized non-resident Nepalis for the first time. As per Nepal's foreign policy, the knowledge and skills Nepalis gained abroad would be utilized for Nepal's development, he shared.

Addressing the general meeting, central member of Nepali Congress Govinda Bhattarai said Nepal is in dire need of huge investment. Such investment must be brought to the productive sectors, he suggested.

Similarly, NRNA chief patron and former chairperson Sesh Ghale said NRNA could be developed as a common platform and made a mini UN.

Other former chiefs Devman Hirachan, Jiba Lamichhane and Bhagawan Bhatt also spoke on the need of cooperation at the critical time posed by Covid-19. According to them, Nepal's prosperity was linked to NRNA's ambition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal