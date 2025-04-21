Foreign Minister Rana Chairs ESCAP 81st Session, Highlights Critical Challenges Facing Asia-Pacific Region



Bangkok: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has emphasized the critical policy challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region during her Acceptance Speech as the Chair of the 81st session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Dr Rana highlighted several pressing challenges, including rising fiscal vulnerabilities and financial limitations, trade fragmentation, and protectionist trends that could reverse development gains. She also pointed out the digital divide, especially between urban and rural communities, and inadequate social protection systems, along with the region’s vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.





Minister Dr Rana elaborated that these fiscal vulnerabilities and financial constraints are limiting governments’ ability to provide essential services and invest in human capital and sustainable infrastructure. She stressed the need for urgent action to address the digital divide, which if unaddressed, could deepen inequality and hinder inclusive growth. Minister Rana advocated for increased investments in social protection, drawing from global best practices tailored to the regional context.





She further underscored the region’s exposure to climate-induced disasters, emphasizing the threats of floods, droughts, and extreme weather events to cities and communities. Highlighting the critical role of the Himalayas, she noted their disproportionate impact from climate change, stressing the necessity of building climate resilience and investing in early warning systems.





Minister Dr Rana stated that the 81st session of ESCAP is occurring during a time of significant global and regional transformation. She reiterated the importance of planned urban development, emphasizing the theme of the session: ‘Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific’. She called for investments in inclusive, green, and resilient cities, strengthened urban networks, proactive planning for demographic transitions, and diversified financing mobilization.





She emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, stating that no country can tackle these challenges alone and highlighting ESCAP’s indispensable role. As the regional development arm of the United Nations, ESCAP provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and policy innovation, crucial for harnessing regional cooperation to achieve development goals.





Concluding her speech, Dr Rana stressed the importance of regional cooperation and the values of the United Nations, urging collective efforts to overcome obstacles and reaffirming commitment to inclusive development for the wellbeing of people and the planet.

