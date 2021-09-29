Key Issues, politics

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka left New York for Kathmandu earlier today upon completion of his official visit to New York. Foreign Minister and the members of the Nepali delegation were seen off at the John F. Kennedy International Airport by Permanent Representative of Nepal to the UN Amrit Bahadur Rai and other officials of the Permanent Mission and Consulate General of Nepal in New York.

While in New York, Foreign Minister Khadka addressed the General Debate of the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly as the head of the Nepali delegation. On the sidelines, the Minister held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries. He also had meetings with the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations and Under Secretary General for Operational Support, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations.

Further, he participated at the interactive program with Nepali diaspora, adds the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal