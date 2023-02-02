General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal is scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka today to participate in the 75th Independence Day functions as an honored guest in Colombo on February 3-4.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry, Minister Dr Poudyal is leaving for the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, at 12.00 this afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

During her stay in Colombo, the Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with her counterpart and attend the cultural festival ‘LankaraLanka’ to be organized by the Presidential Secretariat in Independence Square on February 3.

The Foreign Minister will attend the 75th Independence Day Celebration functions to be organized at Galle Face Green, pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, and attend the reception hosted by the President of Sri Lanka at the President’s House on February 4.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on February 5. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal