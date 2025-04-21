Foreign National Rescued from Upper Mustang After Altitude Sickness



Upper Mustang: A foreign national who suffered from altitude sickness in Upper Mustang was rescued on Sunday night.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Diego Mario Pinto, a 31-year-old Italian male citizen, was rescued by an ambulance by a team from Lomanthang rural municipality’s health wing after he fell ill. Acting Chief Administrative Officer of Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Bikash KC, reported that Pinto, who had gone to visit Upper Mustang, located at an altitude of about 4,000 meters above sea level, was immediately rescued by the ambulance of the rural municipality.





KC shared that Lomanthang rural municipality had taken Pinto to the Province Hospital Jomsom in an ambulance along with two health workers equipped with an oxygen supply for his rescue. KC further informed that Pinto, who had been trekking in the restricted area of Upper Mustang after spending USD 500 on a 10-day visa, was suffering from breathing problems and headache due to altitude sickness, necessitating the immediate response.

