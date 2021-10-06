General

Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka has said the country's foreign policy depends on domestic state of affairs. "Domestic politics with unity can create a solid base for effective foreign policy," Minister Khadka observed.

The foreign policy is in fact a mirror of domestic affairs, he said, adding, "Some of our relations are not clear. It is when emotion/sentiment overrides diplomacy." The Minister was saying it while addressing a greetings exchange programme organized by International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Moreover, he said the diplomacy overridden by emotion does not result in positive impact. The diplomacy waged without understanding reality is not manageable. So, balanced approach is imperative, according to him.

The Minister pointed out the need to prioritize national interest, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, world peace while guiding diplomacy. The change in policy as per government change is wrong, he observed.

"National interest is not specific to any party but a common agenda," he argued, adding that the issues as MCC need to be sorted out soon by forging national consensus among the political parties. He also asserted that the discussion, consultation and the address he had at UNGA recently made the country image high.

Earlier in the Committee meeting, the Committee Chairperson and members congratulated Dr Khadka on being appointed the Foreign Minister and hoped he would make efforts to enhance the country's image in international arena.

Similarly, he was suggested to internalize the spirit of constitution and prioritize competence, expertise and inclusion while appointing ambassadors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal