General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said Nepal's foreign policy is guided by the constitution. In addition to it, the UN Charter, values of world peace, non-alignment, international law are other important bases of Nepal's foreign policy, he underscored.

Inaugurating a conference organized by the Policy Research Institute on 'International Relations: Nepal and World Order' here Friday, PM Deuba reminded that Nepal has been advocating for just, equitable, inclusive and fair world order. "We call for the world system that respects the principles mentioned in the UN Charter. We firmly believe in multilateralism in the centre of UN," he said, adding that the COVID-19 created stress on world economy and people's livelihood.

The developing countries, including Nepal faced economic pressure and crisis in supply chain due to global price hike of fuel, food and chemical fertilizers.

He further said sovereign equality, territorial integrity, mutual interest and benefits have also guided our behaviour of international relations. "We always maintain cordial and friendly relations with both neighbours," PM Deuba viewed.

According to him, Nepal's relations with neighbouring countries, big powers, development partners, and destination countries of Nepali migrant workers are friendly and cooperative. Nepal has contributed tremendously to international peace, he reminded.

Also speaking on the occasion, Israeli Ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Godar, said Israel had historical and friendly relations with Nepal.

Similarly, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Nepal, Mark Templar, said the US was always for working together with Nepal for its democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity.

Director at Institute, Dr Dipak Kumar Adhikari, and event organizing committee member Sandip Rana shed light on the conference objective.

The event to run for three days have the participation of some 100 youth experts under 40-years representing the government and non-government organizations from Nepal and India, it was informed.

The conference witnesses discussions on multifarious issues of the day- environment, world politics, security, peace, trade and technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal