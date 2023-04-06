Key Issues

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Qin Gang, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on Thursday.

Matters related to strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and China, including the exchange of visits, development cooperation, trade, investment and tourism were discussed during the meeting, the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing has said.

On the occasion, Nepali Ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Ministry's Joint Secretary Lok Bahadur Thapa, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both Nepal and China as well as officials from the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing were present.

Foreign Secretary Paudyal reached Beijing on Wednesday leading a Nepali delegation to the 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the foreign ministries of Nepal and China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal