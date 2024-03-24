Foreign tourists join Holi celebrations in Thamel

Kathmandu: Foreign tourists celebrated the Holi festival enthusiastically in Thamel, the major tourist hub in the federal capital Kathmandu and other heritage sites here today. The foreign visitors who have been here with the arrival of the Spring Season joined the Holi celebrations with much fanfare. Lately, there is an increasing trend of foreign tourists actively participate in the celebrations of Holi, the festival of colors. The foreign guests were seen since early morning smearing colours on each others, singing and dancing at various locations including Thamel, Basantapur, Durbar Marg, Patan and Boudha areas. The Thamel Tourism Development Council organised a Holi special programme in front of the Employees' Provident Fund Building at Kathmandu metropolis-26. The programme featured a musical performance as well. Council Chair Bhabishwor Sharma expressed hope that the active participation of foreign tourists in such cultural celebrations would contribute to promoting Nepal's tourism, extending the r eligious and cultural significance of Nepali festivals globally. He pressed an idea of preparing a calendar incorporating our cultural festivals so as to connect values for the cause of tourism promotion. "If this happens, we can observe the tourism seasons throughout the year." Among foreign tourists visiting Nepal, 80 percent reach the Thamel area, according to Council Vice Chair Sahadev Dahamala. The Council dedicates the English New Year, Nepali New Year, the Sagarmatha Day, World Tourism Day, Holi and other cultural festival celebrations to entertain foreign tourists. Source: National News Agency Nepal